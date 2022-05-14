Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) Has Dropped -58.27% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.53% or $1.17. The 52-week high for the STOK share is $41.60, that puts it down -179.38 from that peak though still a striking 15.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.59. The company’s market capitalization is $608.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.36 million shares, and the average trade volume was 333.84K shares over the past three months.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. STOK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.62.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) trade information

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) registered a 8.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.53% in intraday trading to $14.89 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.62%, and it has moved by -35.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.27%. The short interest in Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) is 2.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.33 day(s) to cover.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Stoke Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) shares have gone down -47.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.56% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -47.60% this quarter and then drop -41.30% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -49.70% in 2022.

STOK Dividends

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s Major holders

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 45.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.96%, with the float percentage being 97.88%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 147 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.64 million shares (or 9.91% of all shares), a total value of $92.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.45 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $62.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (STOK) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 0.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $14.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.52 million, or about 1.42% of the stock, which is worth about $13.33 million.