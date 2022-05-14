SLHG’s -21.39% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG)’s traded shares were 0.31 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.26% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the SLHG share is $6.95, that puts it down -1003.17 from that peak though still a striking 6.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.59. The company’s market capitalization is $35.62M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 124.29K shares over the past three months.

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) trade information

Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG) registered a 3.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.26% in intraday trading to $0.63 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.39%, and it has moved by -39.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.92%. The short interest in Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) is 0.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.90, which implies an increase of 83.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, SLHG is trading at a discount of -1328.57% off the target high and -217.46% off the low.

Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Skylight Health Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG) shares have gone down -73.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.26% against 7.10.

While earnings are projected to return -6.50% in 2022.

SLHG Dividends

Skylight Health Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG)’s Major holders

Skylight Health Group Inc. insiders own 3.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.75%, with the float percentage being 15.32%. Penserra Capital Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.14 million shares (or 0.35% of all shares), a total value of $0.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 49700.0 shares, is of NewGen Asset Management Ltd.’s that is approximately 0.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Skylight Health Group Inc. (SLHG) shares are ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen Altered Experience ETF owns about 0.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.33 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 12822.0, or about 0.03% of the stock, which is worth about $38978.0.