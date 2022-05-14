Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SGHT) Is Down -16.09% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the last session, Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.19, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.92% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the SGHT share is $42.57, that puts it down -419.78 from that peak though still a striking 23.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.25. The company’s market capitalization is $412.45M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.44 million shares, and the average trade volume was 355.13K shares over the past three months.

Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SGHT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.4.

Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) trade information

Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) registered a 6.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.92% in intraday trading to $8.19 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.34%, and it has moved by -16.09% in 30 days. The short interest in Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) is 1.82 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.00, which implies an increase of 51.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, SGHT is trading at a discount of -119.78% off the target high and -95.36% off the low.

Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sight Sciences Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) shares have gone down -65.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.15% against 4.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $13.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.06 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -205.90% in 2022.

SGHT Dividends

Sight Sciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sight Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)’s Major holders

Sight Sciences Inc. insiders own 19.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 74.87%, with the float percentage being 92.84%. D1 Capital Partners, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 102 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.85 million shares (or 12.37% of all shares), a total value of $102.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.78 million shares, is of KCK Limited’s that is approximately 10.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $83.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sight Sciences Inc. (SGHT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.83 million, or about 1.75% of the stock, which is worth about $17.31 million.