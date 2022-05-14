Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR):The Stock Was Up 13.21 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.13% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the ROVR share is $15.59, that puts it down -216.87 from that peak though still a striking 13.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.27. The company’s market capitalization is $926.63M, and the average trade volume was 724.70K shares over the past three months.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) trade information

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) registered a 5.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.13% in intraday trading to $4.92 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.47%, and it has moved by -15.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.20%.

Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Rover Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) shares have gone down -62.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 77.78% against -9.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.72 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $32.33 million by the end of Mar 2022.

ROVR Dividends

Rover Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rover Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)’s Major holders

Rover Group Inc. insiders own 10.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.24%, with the float percentage being 79.25%. Madrona Venture Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 90 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 26.46 million shares (or 14.71% of all shares), a total value of $258.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.27 million shares, is of Foundry Group, LLC’s that is approximately 11.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $197.62 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Rover Group Inc. (ROVR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $12.86 million.