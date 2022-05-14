Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Paragon 28 Inc. (NYSE: FNA)

During the last session, Paragon 28 Inc. (NYSE:FNA)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.32% or $1.33. The 52-week high for the FNA share is $25.41, that puts it down -78.69 from that peak though still a striking 13.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.35. The company’s market capitalization is $1.11B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 159.37K shares over the past three months.

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. FNA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Paragon 28 Inc. (NYSE:FNA) trade information

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) registered a 10.32% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.32% in intraday trading to $14.22 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.29%, and it has moved by -18.79% in 30 days. The short interest in Paragon 28 Inc. (NYSE:FNA) is 0.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.00, which implies an increase of 43.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, FNA is trading at a discount of -110.97% off the target high and -40.65% off the low.

Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paragon 28 Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paragon 28 Inc. (FNA) shares have gone down -40.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 7.69% against 3.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38.37 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.71 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -824.40% in 2022.

FNA Dividends

Paragon 28 Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paragon 28 Inc. (NYSE:FNA)’s Major holders

Paragon 28 Inc. insiders own 29.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.60%, with the float percentage being 20.62%. Alger Fund-Small Cap Growth Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 76519.0 shares (or 0.10% of all shares), a total value of $1.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57635.0 shares, is of Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund’s that is approximately 0.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Oct 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.21 million.