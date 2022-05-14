Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY)’s -0.89% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.47% or $3.5. The 52-week high for the PGNY share is $68.32, that puts it down -84.95 from that peak though still a striking 13.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $32.06. The company’s market capitalization is $3.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.66 million shares, and the average trade volume was 635.65K shares over the past three months.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PGNY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) trade information

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) registered a 10.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.47% in intraday trading to $36.94 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.89%, and it has moved by -14.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -26.79%. The short interest in Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) is 5.86 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.49 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $62.83, which implies an increase of 41.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $80.00 respectively. As a result, PGNY is trading at a discount of -116.57% off the target high and -21.82% off the low.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Progyny Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Progyny Inc. (PGNY) shares have gone down -39.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -89.39% against 6.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 200.00% this quarter and then jump 20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 47.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $136.8 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $188.3 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $100.3 million and $122.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 36.40% and then jump by 54.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 39.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 21.10% per annum.

PGNY Dividends

Progyny Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s Major holders

Progyny Inc. insiders own 6.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 95.05%, with the float percentage being 101.15%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 370 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.0 million shares (or 11.06% of all shares), a total value of $560.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.0 million shares, is of TPG GP A, LLC’s that is approximately 11.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $503.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund owns about 5.03 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $281.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.2 million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $135.32 million.