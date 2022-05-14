Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.49, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.88% or $0.84. The 52-week high for the PYCR share is $39.71, that puts it down -76.57 from that peak though still a striking 10.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.14. The company’s market capitalization is $4.25B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 446.42K shares over the past three months.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. PYCR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) trade information

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) registered a 3.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.88% in intraday trading to $22.49 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.83%, and it has moved by -26.43% in 30 days. The short interest in Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) is 2.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.71, which implies an increase of 31.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24.00 and $42.00 respectively. As a result, PYCR is trading at a discount of -86.75% off the target high and -6.71% off the low.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Paycor HCM Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) shares have gone down -28.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.39% against 4.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $99.41 million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $113.8 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -7.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 2.71% per annum.

PYCR Dividends

Paycor HCM Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)’s Major holders

Paycor HCM Inc. insiders own 0.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.42%, with the float percentage being 96.61%. Neuberger Berman Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 128 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.78 million shares (or 2.16% of all shares), a total value of $132.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.54 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 1.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $89.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) shares are Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Strategic Series-Franklin Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $40.67 million.