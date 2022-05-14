Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK)’s Stock Is Down -57.61% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the last session, Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.86% or $0.86. The 52-week high for the OLK share is $38.78, that puts it down -228.64 from that peak though still a striking 21.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.21. The company’s market capitalization is $1.40B, and the average trade volume was 209.78K shares over the past three months.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) trade information

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) registered a 7.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.86% in intraday trading to $11.80 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.74%, and it has moved by -26.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -57.61%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olink Holding AB (publ) has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) shares have gone down -50.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.65% against -2.00.

OLK Dividends

Olink Holding AB (publ) is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s Major holders

Olink Holding AB (publ) insiders own 70.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.23%, with the float percentage being 127.45%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 69 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.9 million shares (or 10.00% of all shares), a total value of $216.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.42 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $171.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 2.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $30.91 million.