Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s traded shares were 0.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.78. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.97% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the OCUL share is $15.56, that puts it down -374.39 from that peak though still a striking 9.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.96. The company’s market capitalization is $279.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.93 million shares, and the average trade volume was 654.98K shares over the past three months.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) trade information

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) registered a 8.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.97% in intraday trading to $3.28 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.48%, and it has moved by -24.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.85%. The short interest in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is 3.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.39 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.29, which implies an increase of 82.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, OCUL is trading at a discount of -784.15% off the target high and -204.88% off the low.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ocular Therapeutix Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) shares have gone down -56.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.43% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 81.00% this quarter and then drop -625.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 160.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.44 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.92 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.35 million and $7.34 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 96.50% and then jump by 130.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.60%. While earnings are projected to return 96.70% in 2022.

OCUL Dividends

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s Major holders

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. insiders own 0.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.43%, with the float percentage being 58.94%. Opaleye Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.48 million shares (or 8.46% of all shares), a total value of $64.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.62 million shares, is of Summer Road LLC’s that is approximately 7.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $56.19 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.83 million, or about 2.39% of the stock, which is worth about $12.5 million.