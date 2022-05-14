Now Is The Time To Buy Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI)

During the last session, Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s traded shares were 0.79 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.28% or $0.91. The 52-week high for the RGTI share is $12.75, that puts it down -64.3 from that peak though still a striking 30.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.41. The company’s market capitalization is $831.95M, and the average trade volume was 509.35K shares over the past three months.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RGTI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Rigetti Computing Inc. (RGTI) registered a 13.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.28% in intraday trading to $7.76 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.58%, and it has moved by 20.87% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.00, which implies an increase of 59.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, RGTI is trading at a discount of -144.85% off the target high and -144.85% off the low.

RGTI Dividends

Rigetti Computing Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)’s Major holders