Now Is A Good Time To Buy Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING)

During the last session, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.40. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $80.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.90% or $3.04. The 52-week high for the WING share is $181.00, that puts it down -123.68 from that peak though still a striking 10.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $72.19. The company’s market capitalization is $2.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 644.75K shares over the past three months.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) trade information

Wingstop Inc. (WING) registered a 3.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.90% in intraday trading to $80.92 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.69%, and it has moved by -25.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -38.52%. The short interest in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is 2.18 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.21 day(s) to cover.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wingstop Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wingstop Inc. (WING) shares have gone down -51.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 17.04% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 245.50% this quarter and then drop -2.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $73.61 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $80.26 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $63.28 million and $68.82 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.30% and then jump by 16.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.60%. While earnings are projected to return 82.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.40% per annum.

WING Dividends

Wingstop Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wingstop Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.84 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s Major holders

Wingstop Inc. insiders own 0.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 110.41%, with the float percentage being 110.93%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 401 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.62 million shares (or 12.14% of all shares), a total value of $593.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.82 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $461.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wingstop Inc. (WING) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 1.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.77 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $233.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 million, or about 3.74% of the stock, which is worth about $192.17 million.