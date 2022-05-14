Now Is A Good Time To Buy NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM)

During the last session, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.47% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the NGM share is $30.13, that puts it down -152.98 from that peak though still a striking 11.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.49. The company’s market capitalization is $985.20M, and the average trade volume was 297.15K shares over the past three months.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) trade information

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) registered a 4.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.47% in intraday trading to $11.91 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.49%, and it has moved by -24.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.33%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) shares have gone down -41.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.23% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then drop -8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $20.68 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.45 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $19.77 million and $22.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.60% and then jump by 4.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -4.30% in 2022.

NGM Dividends

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)’s Major holders

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 24.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.62%, with the float percentage being 92.41%. Column Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.4 million shares (or 19.91% of all shares), a total value of $323.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.77 million shares, is of RHO Capital Partners Inc’s that is approximately 4.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $79.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NGM) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.67 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.48 million, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $10.09 million.