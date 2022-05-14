Now Is A Good Time To Buy Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT)

During the last session, Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s traded shares were 0.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.20. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.46, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.50% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the FTFT share is $3.96, that puts it down -760.87 from that peak though still a striking 0.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.46. The company’s market capitalization is $33.92M, and the average trade volume was 486.71K shares over the past three months.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) trade information

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) registered a -1.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.50% in intraday trading to $0.46 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.00%, and it has moved by -33.31% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.51%.

As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.19 million and $43.9 million respectively.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -5.90%. While earnings are projected to return 78.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

FTFT Dividends

Future FinTech Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between May 16 and May 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)’s Major holders

Future FinTech Group Inc. insiders own 39.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.73%, with the float percentage being 12.78%. Marshall Wace LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.18 million shares (or 1.69% of all shares), a total value of $1.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.88 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF owns about 0.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 59361.0, or about 0.08% of the stock, which is worth about $49210.0.