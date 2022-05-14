Now Is A Good Time To Buy Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FMTX)

During the last session, Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s traded shares were 0.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.63% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the FMTX share is $31.39, that puts it down -373.45 from that peak though still a striking 12.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.79. The company’s market capitalization is $333.69M, and the average trade volume was 552.99K shares over the past three months.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) trade information

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) registered a 2.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.63% in intraday trading to $6.63 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.30%, and it has moved by -24.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -75.21%.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) shares have gone down -63.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.41% against -0.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -41.20% this quarter and then drop -25.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -13.60% in 2022.

FMTX Dividends

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s Major holders

Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. insiders own 7.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.67%, with the float percentage being 97.23%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 154 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.01 million shares (or 19.01% of all shares), a total value of $208.98 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.07 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 10.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $117.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (FMTX) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.9 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $20.84 million.