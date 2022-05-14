Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) On Friday â€“ Up 28.92% From The Lows, Whatâ€™s Next?

During the last session, Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.73% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the NDLS share is $13.55, that puts it down -108.46 from that peak though still a striking 28.92% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.62. The company’s market capitalization is $280.74M, and the average trade volume was 356.77K shares over the past three months.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) trade information

Noodles & Company (NDLS) registered a 10.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.73% in intraday trading to $6.50 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.12%, and it has moved by 19.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.93%.

Noodles & Company (NDLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Noodles & Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Noodles & Company (NDLS) shares have gone down -45.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.53% against 16.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 300.00% this quarter and then jump 250.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 22.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $121.12 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $117.88 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $107.17 million and $109.58 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.00% and then jump by 7.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.20%. While earnings are projected to return 115.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

NDLS Dividends

Noodles & Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)â€™s Major holders

Noodles & Company insiders own 9.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.68%, with the float percentage being 94.37%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.85 million shares (or 14.98% of all shares), a total value of $80.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.75 million shares, is of Mill Road Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 10.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $56.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Noodles & Company (NDLS) shares are Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio owns about 2.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.19 million, or about 2.60% of the stock, which is worth about $14.0 million.