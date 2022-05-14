NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN)’s -14.46% Loss This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.11% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the NN share is $15.32, that puts it down -208.25 from that peak though still a striking 5.63% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.69. The company’s market capitalization is $489.79M, and the average trade volume was 148.73K shares over the past three months.

NextNav Inc. (NN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. NN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) trade information

NextNav Inc. (NN) registered a 3.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.11% in intraday trading to $4.97 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.46%, and it has moved by -33.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.80%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.08, which implies an increase of 67.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.25 and $16.00 respectively. As a result, NN is trading at a discount of -221.93% off the target high and -186.72% off the low.

NextNav Inc. (NN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NextNav Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NextNav Inc. (NN) shares have gone down -49.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 85.40% against 17.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.22 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 7.10% in 2022.

NN Dividends

NextNav Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN)’s Major holders

NextNav Inc. insiders own 22.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.59%, with the float percentage being 81.04%. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Oct 30, 2021, the company held over 34027.0 shares (or 0.04% of all shares), a total value of $0.37 million in shares.