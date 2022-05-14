Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s traded shares were 0.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.58% or $1.47. The 52-week high for the MNTK share is $14.00, that puts it down -21.21 from that peak though still a striking 46.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.15. The company’s market capitalization is $1.65B, and the average trade volume was 188.52K shares over the past three months.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) trade information

Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) registered a 14.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.58% in intraday trading to $11.55 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.62%, and it has moved by 5.96% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 22.48%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Montauk Renewables Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) shares have gone up 4.52% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4,000.00% against 21.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 633.30% this quarter and then jump 50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $50.7 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.8 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -198.10% in 2022.

MNTK Dividends

Montauk Renewables Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s Major holders

Montauk Renewables Inc. insiders own 71.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 9.56%, with the float percentage being 33.64%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.55 million shares (or 1.77% of all shares), a total value of $26.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.58 million shares, is of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company’s that is approximately 1.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.62 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.81 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $8.29 million.