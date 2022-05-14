Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA): Is It Possible To Be Down -51.61% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s traded shares were 0.57 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.11% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the MESA share is $11.57, that puts it down -326.94 from that peak though still a striking 9.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.46. The company’s market capitalization is $99.86M, and the average trade volume was 507.10K shares over the past three months.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. MESA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) trade information

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) registered a 7.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.11% in intraday trading to $2.71 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.88%, and it has moved by -32.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.39%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 54.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, MESA is trading at a discount of -195.2% off the target high and -10.7% off the low.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mesa Air Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) shares have gone down -68.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -234.38% against 44.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -234.80% this quarter and then drop -281.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $124.61 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $129.4 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.20%. While earnings are projected to return -45.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.70% per annum.

MESA Dividends

Mesa Air Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 08 and August 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)’s Major holders

Mesa Air Group Inc. insiders own 11.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 52.60%, with the float percentage being 59.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 145 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.46 million shares (or 6.84% of all shares), a total value of $13.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.88 million shares, is of Royce & Associates LP’s that is approximately 5.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) shares are Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Royce Opportunity Fund owns about 1.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.93 million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $5.21 million.