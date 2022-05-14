Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) Has Dropped -65.02% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s traded shares were 0.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.46% or $0.8. The 52-week high for the MRNS share is $19.83, that puts it down -250.35 from that peak though still a striking 25.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.19. The company’s market capitalization is $213.38M, and the average trade volume was 386.72K shares over the past three months.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. MRNS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.76.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) trade information

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) registered a 16.46% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.46% in intraday trading to $5.66 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.87%, and it has moved by -30.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -65.02%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.56, which implies an increase of 81.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, MRNS is trading at a discount of -783.39% off the target high and -200.35% off the low.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) shares have gone down -55.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.72% against 9.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -38.20% this quarter and then drop -4.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 914.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.6 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.3 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.55 million and $1.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 132.90% and then jump by 138.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.50%. While earnings are projected to return 3.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

MRNS Dividends

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s Major holders

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 0.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.72%, with the float percentage being 84.10%. Lion Point Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 119 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.63 million shares (or 9.87% of all shares), a total value of $43.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.23 million shares, is of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 8.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $38.43 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.82 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $10.26 million.