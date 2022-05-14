Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LFLY) Drops -7.12% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.71% or $0.68. The 52-week high for the LFLY share is $11.58, that puts it down -7.12 from that peak though still a striking 51.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.27. The company’s market capitalization is $496.61M, and the average trade volume was 279.80K shares over the past three months.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LFLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) trade information

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) registered a 6.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.71% in intraday trading to $10.81 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.49%, and it has moved by 9.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.92%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.00, which implies an increase of 9.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, LFLY is trading at a discount of -11.01% off the target high and -11.01% off the low.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (LFLY) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 23.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -210.10% in 2022.

LFLY Dividends

Leafly Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Leafly Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)’s Major holders

Leafly Holdings Inc. insiders own 30.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.07%, with the float percentage being 23.13%.