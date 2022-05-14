Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR) Investing Potential Is $1.55

During the last session, Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s traded shares were 0.54 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.31% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the KLTR share is $14.00, that puts it down -803.23 from that peak though still a striking 14.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.32. The company’s market capitalization is $206.52M, and the average trade volume was 766.03K shares over the past three months.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KLTR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) trade information

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) registered a 1.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.31% in intraday trading to $1.55 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.51%, and it has moved by -4.91% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.57, which implies an increase of 56.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, KLTR is trading at a discount of -287.1% off the target high and -29.03% off the low.

Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kaltura Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) shares have gone down -74.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.63% against 4.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.84 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $45.95 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -66.90% in 2022.

KLTR Dividends

Kaltura Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kaltura Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)’s Major holders

Kaltura Inc. insiders own 40.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.62%, with the float percentage being 73.41%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.45 million shares (or 11.39% of all shares), a total value of $148.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.04 million shares, is of Intel Corporation’s that is approximately 6.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $82.74 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kaltura Inc. (KLTR) shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Hartford Small Company Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund owns about 1.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.76 million, or about 0.60% of the stock, which is worth about $7.17 million.