Is U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) On Track To Post A -59.44% Or More Growth?

During the last session, U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s traded shares were 0.39 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.94. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.26% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the USEG share is $13.92, that puts it down -255.1 from that peak though still a striking 25.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.91. The company’s market capitalization is $96.20M, and the average trade volume was 1.66 million shares over the past three months.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) trade information

U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) registered a -1.26% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.26% in intraday trading to $3.92 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.69%, and it has moved by -7.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 0.26%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.25, which implies an increase of 37.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.25 and $6.25 respectively. As a result, USEG is trading at a discount of -59.44% off the target high and -59.44% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.40%. While earnings are projected to return 90.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

USEG Dividends

U.S. Energy Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for U.S. Energy Corp. is 0.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.30 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s Major holders

U.S. Energy Corp. insiders own 17.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.48%, with the float percentage being 10.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 3.12% of all shares), a total value of $0.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 95307.0 shares, is of Geode Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 77059.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 73509.0, or about 1.57% of the stock, which is worth about $0.24 million.