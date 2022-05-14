Is Tuesday Morning Corporation’s (NASDAQ: TUEM) -22.81% Loss This Week Telling Us Something New?

During the last session, Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s traded shares were 0.33 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.66, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.75% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the TUEM share is $5.01, that puts it down -659.09 from that peak though still a striking 12.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.58. The company’s market capitalization is $56.58M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 213.38K shares over the past three months.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TUEM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) trade information

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) registered a -0.75% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.75% in intraday trading to $0.66 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.81%, and it has moved by -35.29% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.30%. The short interest in Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM) is 3.03 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.00, which implies an increase of 89.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, TUEM is trading at a discount of -809.09% off the target high and -809.09% off the low.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Tuesday Morning Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) shares have gone down -76.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 37.84% against 6.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 14.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $242.67 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $182.29 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $198.62 million and $162.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 22.20% and then jump by 12.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.30%. While earnings are projected to return 101.30% in 2022.

TUEM Dividends

Tuesday Morning Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 03 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Tuesday Morning Corporation (NASDAQ:TUEM)’s Major holders

Tuesday Morning Corporation insiders own 7.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.13%, with the float percentage being 84.84%. Osmium Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.19 million shares (or 25.74% of all shares), a total value of $62.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 20.16 million shares, is of Tensile Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 23.39% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $56.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Tuesday Morning Corporation (TUEM) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 1.22 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.87 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $2.44 million.