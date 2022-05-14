Is Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ: TH) Still A Buy After sinking -17.97% Last Week?

During the last session, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.57% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the TH share is $7.68, that puts it down -28.43 from that peak though still a striking 62.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.23. The company’s market capitalization is $610.86M, and the average trade volume was 422.39K shares over the past three months.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) trade information

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) registered a 2.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.57% in intraday trading to $5.98 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.97%, and it has moved by 2.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 115.88%.

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Target Hospitality Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) shares have gone up 22.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 280.00% against 32.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 300.00% this quarter and then drop -42.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 13.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $82.6 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $85.03 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 81.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

TH Dividends

Target Hospitality Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s Major holders

Target Hospitality Corp. insiders own 4.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.76%, with the float percentage being 91.99%. Private Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 103 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.12 million shares (or 5.04% of all shares), a total value of $18.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.12 million shares, is of Private Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 5.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.13 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.57 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $1.9 million.