Is Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SOND) Hit More of the Losses Given A -415.64% Dip From High?

During the last session, Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s traded shares were 0.88 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.80% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the SOND share is $10.88, that puts it down -415.64 from that peak though still a striking 2.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.06. The company’s market capitalization is $511.63M, and the average trade volume was 653.30K shares over the past three months.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) trade information

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) registered a -5.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.80% in intraday trading to $2.11 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -33.02%, and it has moved by -53.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.67%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.69, which implies an increase of 62.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.75 and $9.00 respectively. As a result, SOND is trading at a discount of -326.54% off the target high and -77.73% off the low.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sonder Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) shares have gone down -78.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 96.27% against 32.20.

While earnings are projected to return -17.60% in 2022.

SOND Dividends

Sonder Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND)’s Major holders

Sonder Holdings Inc. insiders own 17.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.97%, with the float percentage being 52.14%. Citadel Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 105 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.34 million shares (or 1.54% of all shares), a total value of $33.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.23 million shares, is of Weiss Asset Management LP’s that is approximately 1.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sonder Holdings Inc. (SOND) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd owns about 0.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.06% of the stock, which is worth about $1.32 million.