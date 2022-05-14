Is Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCE) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.95% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the SNCE share is $15.10, that puts it down -374.84 from that peak though still a striking 12.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.79. The company’s market capitalization is $391.11M, and the average trade volume was 239.82K shares over the past three months.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE) trade information

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (SNCE) registered a 4.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.95% in intraday trading to $3.18 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.17%, and it has moved by -23.56% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.70%.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.78 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19.49 million by the end of Mar 2022.

SNCE Dividends

Science 37 Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Science 37 Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCE)’s Major holders

Science 37 Holdings Inc. insiders own 22.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.68%, with the float percentage being 47.35%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 33 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.97 million shares (or 0.85% of all shares), a total value of $9.55 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.75 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.35 million.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II owns about 0.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $7.14 million market value.