Is Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -61.82% YTD?

During the last session, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s traded shares were 0.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.73% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the STRC share is $11.80, that puts it down -209.71 from that peak though still a striking 25.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.85. The company’s market capitalization is $552.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 209.91K shares over the past three months.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. STRC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) registered a 11.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.73% in intraday trading to $3.81 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.52%, and it has moved by -17.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.59%. The short interest in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) is 1.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.58, which implies an increase of 49.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $8.75 respectively. As a result, STRC is trading at a discount of -129.66% off the target high and -83.73% off the low.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) shares have gone down -50.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -54.84% against 19.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.34 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.19 million by the end of Mar 2022.

STRC Dividends

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation insiders own 60.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.66%, with the float percentage being 34.31%. General Electric Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.84 million shares (or 4.09% of all shares), a total value of $58.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.26 million shares, is of Delta Air Lines Inc’s that is approximately 1.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.6 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) shares are Blackrock Funds II-Blackrock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio and BlackRock Master Total Return Portfolio of Master Bond LLC. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Blackrock Funds II-Blackrock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio owns about 0.47 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $2.08 million.