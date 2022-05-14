Is LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ: LVO) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -53.00% YTD?

During the last session, LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.90% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the LVO share is $5.74, that puts it down -856.67 from that peak though still a striking 6.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.56. The company’s market capitalization is $49.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 459.23K shares over the past three months.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. LVO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) trade information

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) registered a 4.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.90% in intraday trading to $0.60 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.59%, and it has moved by -30.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -84.77%. The short interest in LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) is 3.49 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.74 day(s) to cover.

LiveOne Inc. (LVO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LiveOne Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LiveOne Inc. (LVO) shares have gone down -73.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 3.28% against -9.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $26.6 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.85 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -37.20%. While earnings are projected to return 12.50% in 2022.

LVO Dividends

LiveOne Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LiveOne Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)’s Major holders

LiveOne Inc. insiders own 23.32% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 34.51%, with the float percentage being 45.01%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 91 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.9 million shares (or 8.71% of all shares), a total value of $20.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.72 million shares, is of RHO Capital Partners Inc’s that is approximately 4.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $11.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LiveOne Inc. (LVO) shares are Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Puritan Fund Inc owns about 6.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 million, or about 1.84% of the stock, which is worth about $4.37 million.