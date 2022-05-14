Is Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Still A Buy After A -21.39% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.09% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the LEJU share is $2.29, that puts it down -554.29 from that peak though still a striking 20.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.28. The company’s market capitalization is $47.33M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.15 million shares, and the average trade volume was 297.14K shares over the past three months.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LEJU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) trade information

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) registered a 8.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.09% in intraday trading to $0.35 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.39%, and it has moved by -41.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.98%. The short interest in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) is 51410.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.07 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.60, which implies an increase of 90.28% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.60 and $3.60 respectively. As a result, LEJU is trading at a discount of -928.57% off the target high and -928.57% off the low.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.83%. While earnings are projected to return -887.20% in 2022.

LEJU Dividends

Leju Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on August 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s Major holders

Leju Holdings Limited insiders own 0.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.92%, with the float percentage being 1.93%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.16 million shares (or 0.85% of all shares), a total value of $1.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.99 million shares, is of Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC’s that is approximately 0.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) shares are Jacob Internet Fund and Jacob Discovery Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Jacob Internet Fund owns about 0.58 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.43 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.4 million, or about 0.29% of the stock, which is worth about $0.45 million.