Is Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s traded shares were 0.59 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.14% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the IEA share is $14.45, that puts it down -106.43 from that peak though still a striking 8.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.38. The company’s market capitalization is $352.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 552.85K shares over the past three months.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) trade information

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) registered a 0.14% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.14% in intraday trading to $7.00 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.66%, and it has moved by -41.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.45%. The short interest in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) is 2.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.45 day(s) to cover.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) shares have gone down -41.03% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 136.08% against -8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 370.00% this quarter and then jump 89.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $524.53 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $357.9 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $391.91 million and $276.41 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 33.80% and then jump by 29.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -23.30%. While earnings are projected to return 1433.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

IEA Dividends

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)’s Major holders

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. insiders own 8.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.22%, with the float percentage being 92.46%. Ares Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.24 million shares (or 31.77% of all shares), a total value of $140.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.24 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $20.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (IEA) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $19.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $7.53 million.