Is Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ: FANH) On Track To Post A -1484.17% Or More Growth?

During the last session, Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s traded shares were 0.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -9.23% or -$0.61. The 52-week high for the FANH share is $16.00, that puts it down -166.67 from that peak though still a striking 11.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.30. The company’s market capitalization is $355.08M, and the average trade volume was 39.02K shares over the past three months.

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) trade information

Fanhua Inc. (FANH) registered a -9.23% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -9.23% in intraday trading to $6.00 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.09%, and it has moved by -4.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.24%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $79.29, which implies an increase of 92.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $63.53 and $95.05 respectively. As a result, FANH is trading at a discount of -1484.17% off the target high and -958.83% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.00%. While earnings are projected to return -6.40% in 2022.

FANH Dividends

Fanhua Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Fanhua Inc. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.00 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH)’s Major holders

Fanhua Inc. insiders own 0.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.20%, with the float percentage being 24.43%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.56 million shares (or 4.76% of all shares), a total value of $30.78 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.05 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 3.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $24.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Fanhua Inc. (FANH) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.47 million, or about 0.88% of the stock, which is worth about $6.44 million.