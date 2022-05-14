Is Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Hit More of the Losses Given A -275.16% Dip From High?

During the last session, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s traded shares were 0.46 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.07% or $0.7. The 52-week high for the DAWN share is $28.70, that puts it down -275.16 from that peak though still a striking 13.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.61. The company’s market capitalization is $507.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 224.43K shares over the past three months.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. DAWN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.36.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) registered a 10.07% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.07% in intraday trading to $7.65 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.93%, and it has moved by -34.11% in 30 days. The short interest in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) is 2.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.44 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.67, which implies an increase of 76.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, DAWN is trading at a discount of -357.52% off the target high and -305.23% off the low.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) shares have gone down -66.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.69% against -0.10.

While earnings are projected to return -220.60% in 2022.

DAWN Dividends

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s Major holders

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 33.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.51%, with the float percentage being 69.54%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 74 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.97 million shares (or 8.02% of all shares), a total value of $117.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.16 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $51.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 0.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.19 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.65 million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $15.83 million.