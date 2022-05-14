Is Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: CLB) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.71. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.61% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the CLB share is $49.87, that puts it down -113.48 from that peak though still a striking 9.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.08. The company’s market capitalization is $1.03B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 582.16K shares over the past three months.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) trade information

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) registered a 1.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.61% in intraday trading to $23.36 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.96%, and it has moved by -29.23% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.21%. The short interest in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) is 2.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.75 day(s) to cover.

Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Core Laboratories N.V. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) shares have gone down -11.85% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -4.23% against 27.40.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $107.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $108.83 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.30%. While earnings are projected to return 119.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

CLB Dividends

Core Laboratories N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Core Laboratories N.V. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 2.92%.

Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)’s Major holders

Core Laboratories N.V. insiders own 0.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 103.10%, with the float percentage being 103.54%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 266 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.14 million shares (or 11.11% of all shares), a total value of $142.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.14 million shares, is of Fred Alger Management, LLC’s that is approximately 11.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $142.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.84 million, or about 3.98% of the stock, which is worth about $42.22 million.