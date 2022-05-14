Is Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TAST) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s traded shares were 0.49 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.28% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the TAST share is $5.89, that puts it down -306.21 from that peak though still a striking 11.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.28. The company’s market capitalization is $75.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 331.06K shares over the past three months.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. TAST has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) trade information

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) registered a 13.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 13.28% in intraday trading to $1.45 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.59%, and it has moved by -29.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.89%. The short interest in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) is 1.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.67 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 63.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, TAST is trading at a discount of -244.83% off the target high and -72.41% off the low.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) shares have gone down -58.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 6.98% against 16.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $408.18 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $405.8 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $420.53 million and $389.99 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.90% and then jump by 4.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -25.30%. While earnings are projected to return -48.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 53.63% per annum.

TAST Dividends

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and March 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s Major holders

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. insiders own 37.48% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 39.08%, with the float percentage being 62.50%. Russell Investments Group, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 131 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.18 million shares (or 6.20% of all shares), a total value of $9.4 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.27 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 4.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.73 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.79 million, or about 1.53% of the stock, which is worth about $2.32 million.