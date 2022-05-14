Is Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX: ASM) Still A Buy After A -8.07% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.67% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the ASM share is $1.41, that puts it down -120.31 from that peak though still a striking 10.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.57. The company’s market capitalization is $85.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 566.04K shares over the past three months.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) trade information

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) registered a 6.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.67% in intraday trading to $0.64 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.07%, and it has moved by -33.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.61%. The short interest in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM) is 0.74 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.51 day(s) to cover.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (ASM) shares have gone down -39.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 150.00% against 11.80.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.23 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13 million by the end of Mar 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.60%. While earnings are projected to return 77.20% in 2022.

ASM Dividends

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 01 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (AMEX:ASM)’s Major holders

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. insiders own 3.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.47%, with the float percentage being 3.58%. Bard Associates Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.92 million shares (or 0.90% of all shares), a total value of $0.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.61 million shares, is of Wells Fargo & Company’s that is approximately 0.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.51 million.