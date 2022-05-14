Is Altus Power Inc. (NYSE: AMPS) Hit More of the Losses Given A -129.29% Dip From High?

During the last session, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.95, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.45% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the AMPS share is $11.35, that puts it down -129.29 from that peak though still a striking 13.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.26. The company’s market capitalization is $764.87M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 425.42K shares over the past three months.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. AMPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) registered a 6.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.45% in intraday trading to $4.95 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.24%, and it has moved by -28.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -49.59%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.50, which implies an increase of 56.96% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, AMPS is trading at a discount of -162.63% off the target high and -112.12% off the low.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Altus Power Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares have gone down -51.38% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 150.00% against 21.20.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $18.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.1 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 153.90% in 2022.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Altus Power Inc. insiders own 57.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.00%, with the float percentage being 82.68%. Blackstone Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 58 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 28.83 million shares (or 18.76% of all shares), a total value of $301.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.0 million shares, is of ValueAct Holdings, L.P.’s that is approximately 2.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $41.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) shares are Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2021 indicates that Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd owns about 12406.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9224.0, or about 0.01% of the stock, which is worth about $96390.0.