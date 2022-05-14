Investing In NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) Does Not Require High Risk Tolerance

During the last session, NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)’s traded shares were 0.5 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.85. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.85% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the NNBR share is $9.62, that puts it down -305.91 from that peak though still a striking 3.8% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.28. The company’s market capitalization is $102.41M, and the average trade volume was 282.06K shares over the past three months.

NN Inc. (NNBR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. NNBR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) trade information

NN Inc. (NNBR) registered a 0.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.85% in intraday trading to $2.37 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.76%, and it has moved by -6.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.18%.

NN Inc. (NNBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NN Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NN Inc. (NNBR) shares have gone down -60.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 375.00% against 21.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -135.30% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $111.6 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $124.35 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $119.03 million and $121.92 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -6.20% and then jump by 2.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -18.40%. While earnings are projected to return 77.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

NNBR Dividends

NN Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)’s Major holders

NN Inc. insiders own 2.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.31%, with the float percentage being 89.09%. Paradigm Capital Management is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.3 million shares (or 9.98% of all shares), a total value of $22.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.05 million shares, is of Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $21.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NN Inc. (NNBR) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 2.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.16 million, or about 2.69% of the stock, which is worth about $6.07 million.