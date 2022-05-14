Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE)’s Stock Is Up 37.66%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.12% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the IMTE share is $38.48, that puts it down -624.67 from that peak though still a striking 37.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.31. The company’s market capitalization is $80.55M, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) registered a 4.12% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.12% in intraday trading to $5.31 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.63%, and it has moved by 3.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 47.50%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Integrated Media Technology Limited insiders own 28.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.96%, with the float percentage being 11.14%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 23912.0 shares (or 0.26% of all shares), a total value of $0.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3688.0 shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $17333.0.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 2239.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11441.0 market value.