Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX: INDO): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s traded shares were 0.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.31% or $0.94. The 52-week high for the INDO share is $86.99, that puts it down -530.36 from that peak though still a striking 81.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $107.64M, and the average trade volume was 7.37 million shares over the past three months.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. INDO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO) trade information

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) registered a 7.31% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.31% in intraday trading to $13.80 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -24.26%, and it has moved by -13.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 160.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 8.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, INDO is trading at a discount of -8.7% off the target high and -8.7% off the low.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -52.60% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -321.20% in 2022.

INDO Dividends

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (AMEX:INDO)’s Major holders

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited insiders own 76.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.20%, with the float percentage being 0.89%. Acima Private Wealth, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1675.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $37922.0 in shares.