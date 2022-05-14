How Will Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) Look After It Drops -135.14% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.55% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the CXM share is $26.50, that puts it down -135.14 from that peak though still a striking 14.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.62. The company’s market capitalization is $2.94B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 776.86K shares over the past three months.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. CXM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) trade information

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) registered a 4.55% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.55% in intraday trading to $11.27 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.62%, and it has moved by -21.68% in 30 days. The short interest in Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM) is 1.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.13, which implies an increase of 34.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $22.00 respectively. As a result, CXM is trading at a discount of -95.21% off the target high and -6.48% off the low.

Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sprinklr Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) shares have gone down -37.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 12.50% against 17.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $130.38 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $134.71 million by the end of Apr 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -267.60% in 2022.

CXM Dividends

Sprinklr Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s Major holders

Sprinklr Inc. insiders own 1.53% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.69%, with the float percentage being 32.18%. ICONIQ Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 116 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 25.21 million shares (or 25.65% of all shares), a total value of $400.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.14 million shares, is of Battery Management Corp.’s that is approximately 23.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $367.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) shares are Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund and Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Franklin Custodian Funds-Dynatech Fund owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.87 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.85 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $16.5 million.