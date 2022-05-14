How Will Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) Look After It Drops -174.5% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -18.37% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the DRCT share is $5.49, that puts it down -174.5 from that peak though still a striking 41.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $5.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.82 million shares over the past three months.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. DRCT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) trade information

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) registered a -18.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -18.37% in intraday trading to $2.00 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.04%, and it has moved by -23.37% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.63, which implies an increase of 69.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.25 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, DRCT is trading at a discount of -300.0% off the target high and -162.5% off the low.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Direct Digital Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates.

While earnings are projected to return 75.00% in 2022.

DRCT Dividends

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT)’s Major holders