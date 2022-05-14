How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) Given A -710.81% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s traded shares were 0.47 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.72% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the ABOS share is $26.98, that puts it down -710.21 from that peak though still a striking 9.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.02. The company’s market capitalization is $139.69M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 227.25K shares over the past three months.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ABOS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) trade information

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) registered a 4.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.72% in intraday trading to $3.33 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.52%, and it has moved by -14.18% in 30 days. The short interest in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) is 0.97 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.68 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.50, which implies an increase of 80.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $27.00 respectively. As a result, ABOS is trading at a discount of -710.81% off the target high and -170.27% off the low.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) shares have gone down -75.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 52.11% against -0.10.

ABOS Dividends

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s Major holders

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 11.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.87%, with the float percentage being 86.64%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 63 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.77 million shares (or 24.14% of all shares), a total value of $145.19 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.42 million shares, is of Sands Capital Ventures, LLC’s that is approximately 8.44% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $50.78 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ABOS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 1.91% of the stock, which is worth about $13.84 million.