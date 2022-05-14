How comScore Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -50.00% YTD?

During the last session, comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.05% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the SCOR share is $5.25, that puts it down -214.37 from that peak though still a striking 8.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.52. The company’s market capitalization is $155.49M, and the average trade volume was 323.10K shares over the past three months.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. SCOR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) trade information

comScore Inc. (SCOR) registered a 7.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.05% in intraday trading to $1.67 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.11%, and it has moved by -33.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.61%.

comScore Inc. (SCOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that comScore Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. comScore Inc. (SCOR) shares have gone down -54.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.33% against 10.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 33.30% this quarter and then jump 65.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $96.83 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $95.8 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $90 million and $90.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 7.60% and then jump by 6.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.10%. While earnings are projected to return -15.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

SCOR Dividends

comScore Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s Major holders

comScore Inc. insiders own 16.27% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.71%, with the float percentage being 73.70%. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 136 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.02 million shares (or 13.49% of all shares), a total value of $26.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.45 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 9.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $18.2 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of comScore Inc. (SCOR) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Weiss Strategic Interval Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 3.75 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.52 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.23 million, or about 3.75% of the stock, which is worth about $7.45 million.