Given A -291.86% Drop From High, Can Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s traded shares were 0.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.29. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.33% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the VERO share is $3.37, that puts it down -291.86 from that peak though still a striking 26.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.63. The company’s market capitalization is $56.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 197.30K shares over the past three months.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) trade information

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) registered a 22.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.33% in intraday trading to $0.86 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.77%, and it has moved by -36.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.43%. The short interest in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) is 0.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Venus Concept Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) shares have gone down -55.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.71% against 4.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.50% this quarter and then jump 47.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.82 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $27.27 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.83 million and $22.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 23.20% and then jump by 20.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 48.50%. While earnings are projected to return 81.90% in 2022.

VERO Dividends

Venus Concept Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)’s Major holders

Venus Concept Inc. insiders own 3.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.98%, with the float percentage being 92.59%. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 12.42 million shares (or 22.93% of all shares), a total value of $31.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of Masters Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $3.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Venus Concept Inc. (VERO) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.50 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 1.09% of the stock, which is worth about $1.35 million.