GeoPark Limited (NYSE: GPRK): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.47% or $0.64. The 52-week high for the GPRK share is $17.96, that puts it down -20.05 from that peak though still a striking 36.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.50. The company’s market capitalization is $870.37M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 328.23K shares over the past three months.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GPRK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.46.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) trade information

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) registered a 4.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.47% in intraday trading to $14.96 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.26%, and it has moved by -8.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.14%. The short interest in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.67, which implies an increase of 41.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $39.00 respectively. As a result, GPRK is trading at a discount of -160.7% off the target high and -20.32% off the low.

GeoPark Limited (GPRK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GeoPark Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GeoPark Limited (GPRK) shares have gone up 9.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 422.22% against 41.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 53.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $184.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 26.30%. While earnings are projected to return 125.90% in 2022.

GPRK Dividends

GeoPark Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for GeoPark Limited is 0.33, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.19 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s Major holders

GeoPark Limited insiders own 30.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.16%, with the float percentage being 62.19%. Compass Group LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.1 million shares (or 10.00% of all shares), a total value of $77.85 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.86 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 6.33% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $49.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GeoPark Limited (GPRK) shares are Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Latin American Equity Fd and Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Emerging Markets Smaller Companies Fd. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that Aberdeen Standard SICAV I-Latin American Equity Fd owns about 0.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.38 million, or about 0.62% of the stock, which is worth about $6.21 million.