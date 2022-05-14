FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ: FTCI) Shares Have Been Down About -57.14% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s traded shares were 0.87 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.71% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the FTCI share is $13.98, that puts it down -331.48 from that peak though still a striking 34.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.12. The company’s market capitalization is $324.00M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.20 million shares over the past three months.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) registered a 15.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.71% in intraday trading to $3.24 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.23%, and it has moved by -14.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.34%. The short interest in FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) is 1.67 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.78 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FTC Solar Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) shares have gone down -64.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 56.06% against 19.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $75.06 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $104.42 million by the end of Mar 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -435.30% in 2022.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

FTC Solar Inc. insiders own 75.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 23.13%, with the float percentage being 95.11%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.55 million shares (or 4.18% of all shares), a total value of $27.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.91 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 3.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $22.69 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.27 million, or about 1.50% of the stock, which is worth about $12.16 million.