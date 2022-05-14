ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG): Can A Stock That’s Down -34.10% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG)’s traded shares were 0.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.48% or $1.07. The 52-week high for the FORG share is $48.88, that puts it down -177.89 from that peak though still a striking 32.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.94. The company’s market capitalization is $1.59B, and the average trade volume was 631.51K shares over the past three months.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG) trade information

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) registered a 6.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.48% in intraday trading to $17.59 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.51%, and it has moved by -22.51% in 30 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ForgeRock Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) shares have gone down -45.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 58.43% against 4.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $47.62 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $55.93 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -117.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

FORG Dividends

ForgeRock Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE:FORG)’s Major holders

ForgeRock Inc. insiders own 6.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.95%, with the float percentage being 84.07%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 76 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.29 million shares (or 16.35% of all shares), a total value of $141.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.05 million shares, is of Meritech Capital Associates IV, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 12.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $108.16 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Baron Discovery Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF owns about 1.73 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.66 million, or about 2.03% of the stock, which is worth about $17.56 million.