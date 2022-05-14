For Risk-Tolerant Investors, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s traded shares were 0.68 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.80, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.17% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the ERAS share is $24.47, that puts it down -321.9 from that peak though still a striking 6.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.43. The company’s market capitalization is $748.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 682.43K shares over the past three months.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) registered a -0.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.17% in intraday trading to $5.80 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.79%, and it has moved by -32.40% in 30 days. The short interest in Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) is 6.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 21.9 day(s) to cover.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Erasca Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Erasca Inc. (ERAS) shares have gone down -71.01% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.25% against -0.10.

While earnings are projected to return -116.70% in 2022.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in June. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Erasca Inc. insiders own 24.07% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 55.80%, with the float percentage being 73.49%. Cormorant Asset Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 10.51 million shares (or 8.66% of all shares), a total value of $222.93 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.94 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $168.53 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Erasca Inc. (ERAS) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care and Fidelity Advisor Health Care Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care owns about 1.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.55 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.21 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 million, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $25.73 million.