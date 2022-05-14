Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) Stock Dropped -30.69% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.72% or $0.21. The 52-week high for the XPRO share is $24.27, that puts it down -95.41 from that peak though still a striking 8.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.35. The company’s market capitalization is $1.32B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 476.98K shares over the past three months.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.60. XPRO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) trade information

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) registered a 1.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.72% in intraday trading to $12.42 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.63%, and it has moved by -30.69% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.90%. The short interest in Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) is 2.75 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $19.90, which implies an increase of 37.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $22.50 respectively. As a result, XPRO is trading at a discount of -81.16% off the target high and -12.72% off the low.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Expro Group Holdings N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO) shares have gone down -33.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 266.67% against 13.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.70% this quarter and then jump 83.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 71.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $218.05 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $305 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $96.35 million and $94.81 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 126.30% and then jump by 221.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 18.70%. While earnings are projected to return 60.50% in 2022.

XPRO Dividends

Expro Group Holdings N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO)’s Major holders

Expro Group Holdings N.V. insiders own 9.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.03%, with the float percentage being 34.46%.