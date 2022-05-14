Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ENJY) Declined -77.88% Over The Last Month – Are There Ways To Succeed From This Decline?

During the last session, Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s traded shares were 0.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.73, reflecting an intraday gain of 15.34% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the ENJY share is $12.16, that puts it down -1565.75 from that peak though still a striking 28.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $86.67M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 209.31K shares over the past three months.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. ENJY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.41.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) trade information

Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) registered a 15.34% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.34% in intraday trading to $0.73 this Friday, 05/13/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.34%, and it has moved by -77.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -92.62%. The short interest in Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY) is 0.98 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.43 day(s) to cover.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enjoy Technology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enjoy Technology Inc. (ENJY) shares have gone down -91.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.90% against 17.10.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $24.78 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.7 million by the end of Mar 2022.

ENJY Dividends

Enjoy Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Enjoy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ENJY)’s Major holders

Enjoy Technology Inc. insiders own 52.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.05%, with the float percentage being 44.47%. Marshall Wace LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.59 million shares (or 0.49% of all shares), a total value of $5.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.2 million shares, is of Marshall Wace North America L.p.’s that is approximately 0.17% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.0 million.

Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 40064.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.41 million market value.